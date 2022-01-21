“I’m Bored, OK,” Britney Spears says of her new purple hair.

Britney Spears debuted her new hair color: purple, in the midst of her family feud.

“I did it, but I’m not sure I like it.”

Britney Spears has just unveiled her new makeover.

The 40-year-old pop star flaunted her purple hairdo on Instagram, showing off her newly colored locks to her 39 million followers.

She added shrugging emojis and wrote, “Here’s me with purple hair.”

In the midst of a public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, the singer explained the sudden transformation: “I’m bored, ok???”

“I was bored, so my nail girl told me to do it!!!”

Britney said of the hairstyle, “Girl…

I did it, though I’m not sure I like it, but whatever.”

She finished the look with a plunging (dollar)100 minidress and her signature red boots, she said.

Britney seemed to be having a good time in the video, which was set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

She appears to have gotten a makeover before going out on the town with fiancé Sam Asghari.

On January 1st,

According to an eyewitness, the couple dined at Soho House in West Hollywood on September 19, with two bodyguards.

Britney posted a photo with Sam that showed her with lavender hair.

“Britney walked through Soho House wearing her sunglasses the entire time until they sat down at their table for dinner,” an onlooker told E! News.

“She appeared to want to remain unseen, and her bodyguards did an excellent job of keeping her hidden.”

According to the witness, the “Toxic” singer appeared “relieved and happy” to be out on date night. “It seemed like she was very excited to be out and was smiling a lot,” they added.

“Britney appeared to be in love with Sam, and he seemed to be making her laugh a lot.

He seemed to be making sure she was at ease and having a good time.”

Sam proposed in September, and the bride-to-be revealed just two months later that Donatella Versace is working on her wedding gown.

Maybe she’ll wear a new shade of purple on her wedding day?

Take a look at Britney’s best looks before she marries…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Britney Spears Debuts Fierce Purple Hair Transformation: “I’m Bored, OK”