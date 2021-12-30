I’m curious about the doctor’s name.

What is the doctor’s surname?

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now, is a weight loss specialist who appears on TLC’s My 600-pound Life.

He focuses on vascular and bariatric surgery.

Younan Nowzaradan is an American doctor, TV personality, and author who was born in Iran.

Dr. Now, who was born in October 1944, is now 77 years old.

He is an Assyrian who grew up in Tehran, Iran.

Now is regarded as one of Houston’s most knowledgeable and experienced weight loss doctors.

He is the author of several scholarly publications on obesity and laparoscopy, with at least five papers to his credit.

Now has been on My 600-lb Life since 2012 and, according to Wealthypersons.com, has a net worth of (dollar)6 million.

Brianne rose to prominence after appearing on My 600-lb Life in 2018.

She weighed a whopping 787 pounds at the time, it was revealed.

She revealed that her weight issues began when her siblings were born, and that she felt ignored by her family as a result.

Brianne’s father, an air force member, began to be strict with her and didn’t like her weight, which she said “affected her mentally,” according to viewers.

She then turned to food for comfort, gaining weight, and her health began to deteriorate.

At the age of 20, Brianne weighed 450 pounds, and her weight continued to rise.

By the time she had made her appointment with Dr.

She needed help because she weighed over 700 pounds and her father had severed all ties with her.

Brianne was motivated to follow a strict health routine after learning that if she did not lose weight, she could be bedridden for the rest of her life.

Brianne lost 382 pounds while following Dr.’s instructions in order to be approved for weight loss surgery.

She was then given permission to undergo weight loss surgery.

Brianne revealed in May 2021 that she has lost 500 pounds since the show.

Seana Collins’ story was first featured on My 600-Lb Life in early 2020, when she was dealing with her weight and body image issues.

The 23-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, applied for the show despite her weight of nearly 700 pounds.

She had an appointment with Dr.

For the first time, Younan Nowzaradan discussed her health and goals with her.

“I’m hoping if I can lose like Dr.

Now he says if I lose, I can move to Texas and do his program.”

Seana, on the other hand, only managed to lose one pound out of the 80 she was supposed to lose…

