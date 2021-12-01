I’m cursed by the Grim Reaper; I lost four siblings and my mother in the span of seven years after our family was rocked by tragedy.

People are expected to die at least once in their lives, but Elizabeth Coffey describes herself as “a cursed freak of a Grim Reaper.”

The 58-year-old author lost five siblings, including her brother John, who committed suicide at the age of 39 in 1986 when she was only 23 years old.

Liz’s sister Di ended up in a coma after a horrific car accident that claimed her life 22 years later, after she’d finally gotten over the heartbreak of losing him.

In the seven years that followed, she lost three more siblings to NHS medicine mismanagement, alcoholism, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a common lung condition.

Liz has opened up about her traumatic experiences, as well as the overwhelming grief that came with them, in an exclusive interview with The Sun. Her new memoir, And The Little One Said, is out now.

Liz tells us, “They were my entire world.”

“Each of them gave me something different and taught me something different, but they all had one thing in common: they all loved and protected me in their own unique ways.”

“With all these siblings looking out for me, I was very much spoiled with love.”

It was truly incredible.”

While it’s easy to believe that such trauma would completely break someone, Liz, who grew up in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and now lives in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, believes she is a better person for having survived.

Liz’s first brush with death occurred in 1986, when her brother John was discovered dead in an abandoned car, having committed suicide at the age of 39.

Liz was only 23 years old at the time and pregnant with her second child, Teri, who is now 34, so she was already in an “emotional state” and “went into shock.”

Liz soon realized, however, that her brother had attempted to tell her he was going to commit suicide.

“The day before he died, he said to me, ‘I’m going to Alpha Centauri,’ so I asked, ‘Where is that?’ and he pointed up at the sky, and I laughed,” she recalls.

“I then gave him a ride back to my house, where he lingered for a cup of tea.”

I was curious as to why, given how busy he was.

“But that day, he planted a tree in my back garden with my three-year-old son Dean, and I didn’t think much of it.”

“He patted my head and said, ‘I love you, kiddo,’ and I replied, ‘I love you, too.’

