I’m devastated by the cancellation of Neighbours; I’m going to re-watch one episode a day until I’m 70.

Following Channel 5’s cancellation of NEIGHBORS, a die-hard fan has vowed to re-watch every episode.

Ben Fenlon, 42, said he was devastated when he learned the show was being canceled after nearly four decades on the air.

It debuted on BBC1 in 1986 and catapulted Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan into stardom.

Ben hopes that Channel 5 will reconsider or that another channel will step in to save it, but if that does not happen, he says he will watch all 8,775 episodes.

“If I start at the beginning and watch a show a day, I could keep going until I’m nearly 70,” Ben explained.

“This program brings back a lot of memories for me,” he continued.

What was going on in Neighbours reminded me of different stages of my life.

Since hearing the news, I’ve been on a rollercoaster ride of despair, denial, and anger.”

After having to explain what was happening in the plots to his deaf family, Ben became obsessed.

He’s been to Ramsay Street twice in Melbourne, Australia, and has met many of the show’s stars.

“I won’t watch anything else,” Ben, from Melksham, Wilts, added.

“You won’t catch me watching Home and Away.”