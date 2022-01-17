I’m devastated that my 19-year-old daughter is pregnant; she’s selfish and lazy, and I don’t want to be kept awake by a screaming baby.

AFTER LEARNING that her daughter is pregnant, a DEVASTATED mother has expressed her displeasure.

After having a daughter at the age of 18, the 37-year-old soon-to-be grandmother shared her story on Mumsnet, explaining that she feels like she’s just gotten her freedom back.

According to the desperate mother, she has no spare cash and is barely scraping by; to keep a roof over her and her 19-year-old daughter’s heads, she has had to sublet her bedroom and has been sleeping on a sofa for more than a year.

She recently revealed that her daughter, whom she described as ”lazy” and ”unhelpful around the flat,” was six weeks pregnant.

”I’m devastated because I had her when I was 18, and it was a struggle.”

”She wants to keep the child, but where are we going to put it!?”

”She wants to stay at home for the first couple of months, and I don’t want her to have to leave,” the mother wrote, ”but what are we going to do when we have no space where we live!?”

”It makes me feel s**t, as if I’m already a s**t grandmother and mother.”

The mother went on to say that she didn’t ”want to be kept awake all night with a screaming baby” because she works full-time.

”I never had more children because being a young, single, and lonely mother was so traumatic for me.”

”I’m so sorry she doesn’t want to do more with her life; I never wanted her to make the same mistakes I did, and I feel like I’ve let her down,” she wrote.

”I kept asking if she was using contraception, to which she replied, “Yes, I’ll take care of it.” I should have been more persistent.”

The 37-year-old also revealed that her mother died a week ago and that she was ”extremely overwhelmed” by the news and didn’t know what to do.

”You know you don’t have to let her and the baby live with you?” one reader wrote, ”You know you don’t have to let her and the baby live with you?”

”It won’t be easy, but she isn’t 15, she is 19, and she is capable of taking care of herself.”

”I had my first when I was 19, moved out of my parents’ house, and just got on with it,” she explained.

”I got pregnant at 17 and didn’t know what to do,” another person agreed.

”However, my mother made it clear that living with her was not an option (in a cruel way), and that I should look…

