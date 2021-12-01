I’m embarrassed to be a teen mother, and I’m not proud of it – I missed out on fun and wish I could go back in time, but I won’t wish my son away.

I’m ashamed and not proud of being a teen mother – I missed out on fun and would have waited, but I don’t wish my son away.

Teen pregnancy was not in Chloe Patton’s plans, as she aspired to be an actress or a midwife.

The single mother, who claims she doesn’t advocate having children when they’re young, admits she’s missed out on adolescent hangouts and parties – though she wouldn’t trade her son for anything.

After a course of antibiotics caused her contraceptive pill to fail, Chloe, from Nottingham, joined Teen Mom UK at the age of 17 while pregnant with her son Marley, now five.

Chloe and her on-again, off-again partner Jordan Edwards’ raging feuds were a common sight during their first few years on the show, resulting in horrifying messages from viewers.

“When I first started doing the show, the trolling was worse,” she tells Fabulous.

“People would either be on Jordan’s or my side when Jordan and I got into fights.”

They’d say things like “kids having kids” or “kids having kids.”

“I’ve heard things like ‘kill yourself,’ ‘get rid of Marley,’ and so on.

These are accounts with no profile picture and no followers, the worst of the worst, according to them.

“However, as the years have passed, I’ve come to realize that I don’t get much (from trolls).”

Previously, it felt overwhelming, and I would always respond with a comment.

Then I realized, “I don’t really care about these people.”

“Imagine having such strong feelings about someone you’ve never met.

That’s when I made the decision to just ignore it.

“I know I’m a good mother, a good friend, a good partner, and a good daughter when I go to sleep at night.”

For everyone, I give it my all.

“These people are free to express their views, but they don’t know me.”

I know I’m supposed to be here, and I’m supposed to be Marley’s mother.

I believe that as you grow older, you become more aware of your own worth and the significance of life.”

Chloe had just graduated from performing arts college and was working at Mandamp;S with her mother when she took her pregnancy test.

“I just handed in my notice and left when I found out I was pregnant because I was so afraid of people finding out,” she says.

“I think it’s the whole stereotype of being a young mother, with kids having kids; Jordan and I had only been together for a year, and I was still living at home; what could I possibly offer this baby?”

“Then it dawned on me that I could give this baby a lot of love once it all sunk in.”

I’d put money aside from my previous job to buy nappies and other necessities, and I was confident that I could make it work.

“Jordan was unwavering in his support…

