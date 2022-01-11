I’m embarrassed to be seen with my husband because he’s put on a lot of weight.

I’m embarrassed to be seen with my husband because he’s put on so much weight.

However, one mother has revealed that her husband’s waistline and personality have changed so dramatically over the course of their relationship that she is unsure if she wants to keep it going.

The mother anonymously posted on netmums about her plans to divorce her husband.

They’ve been together for nine years, married for six, and have two children together, according to her.

Her husband was also the father of two kids from a previous relationship.

But she’s had enough of her husband’s weight gain, claiming that she’s tried everything she can to tell him it’s disgusting, but he doesn’t seem to care.

She explained that everything he liked about her at the start of their relationship, such as traveling, going to the theater, and taking care of her appearance, were now things he despised.

“He really liked me, and he loved my appetite for life! I’m a very positive person,” she continued.

He used to give me Chanel and Tom Ford perfumes, as well as Mulberry handbags and purses.”

“He started to call me shallow and superficial and fake for being into how I look,” the mother admits. “He started to call me shallow and superficial and fake for being into how I look.”

He still chastises her for going to hair appointments and making an effort with her appearance six years later, and he frequently complains about how much she spends on it when his haircut costs only £5.

She explained that she does not rely on her husband for financial support and that they both work well-paying jobs, but that he still has control over her finances.

She also claims that his weight gain has bothered her.

“It’s disgusting, and I hate saying that because it makes me sound like a horrible person, but his jeans don’t fit him, and he has so much weighing down his pockets that they fall below his tummy and his tummy hangs over, but worse his pubic hair is hanging over the top,” she wrote.

“You can also see a good 6 inches of his bum from the back.”

“It’s disgusting and humiliating.”

“He brags to me about how old his clothes are, saying things like this shirt is 20 years old,” she continued.

It appears to be 20 years old; he can afford new, but he dresses in such a shabby manner.”

The mother also claimed that her husband was bad at keeping family plans and had no friends, leaving her as his only outlet.

She requested… from users.

