‘I’m Glad She’s Solo,’ Harry Hamlin says of his daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick.

‘I’m Glad She’s Solo,’ says Harry Hamlin of his daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick.

His daughter makes him very proud.

Following Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick, Harry Hamlin spoke out about how his daughter has adjusted well.

“Take a look at Amelia. She’s doing really well.”

“She’s living in New York and having the time of her life by herself,” Harry, 70, said on Tuesday, November 30 on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I don’t know anything about it.”

The curtain was not drawn by me.

I’m not sure what happened in that situation.

I’m just glad she’s on her own.

“Plain and simple.”

The Mad Men star and his wife, Lisa Rinna, have previously spoken openly about their daughter’s relationship.

Rinna, 58, expressed her concerns to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne about the age gap after the pair sparked romance rumors in October 2020.

“It’s a whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,”

‘What the f—k?’ you think.

During a June episode, the Melrose Place alum revealed to Jayne, 50, that he is 37 years old and has three children.

“We’re thinking it’s just a phase, right? I don’t want to draw attention to it.”

Harry, for one, said that while the relationship was “odd,” he wasn’t sure he could comment because of his previous marriage.

“But, then again, I think of myself and [my ex-wife]Ursula Andress,” the Emmy nominee said in a July episode of RHOBH, referring to his marriage to Andress, 85, from 1979 to 1983.

“I was 14 years younger than she was when [our son]Dimitri was born, so I can’t really complain, can I?”

Later, the Days of Our Lives alum revealed that her husband was still hesitant to back Amelia, 20, and Disick, 38, together.

“Harry made it clear that if Delilah [Belle Hamlin] and Eyal [Booker] got married, he wouldn’t object,” the Rinna Beauty founder admitted during a Bravo episode in August.

“I’m afraid I can’t say the same for Amelia at this time.”

Amelia and Disick had broken up after less than a year of dating, according to Us Weekly.

“Amelia was the one who put a stop to it,” an.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

‘I’m Glad She’s Solo,’ Harry Hamlin says of his daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s split from Scott Disick.