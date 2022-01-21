I’m going to be a cool mom – if my kids skip school, they have to tell me, and pre-drinks will always be at my house.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to parenting; whatever works for you and your family is what matters.

However, one woman has gone viral after sharing a video of the Dos and Don’ts she will follow as a ”cool mum.”

Audrey Peters shared the list on TikTok, claiming that she will not be a “regular mother.”

The first, she claims, is not being popular.

”It has been scientifically proven that people who pee in middle and high school are lifelong losers.”

She went on to say that she wanted her future children to go through all of the ”pain and humiliation” she went through as a child because she believed it was ”character-building.”

Audrey did add, however, that she did not want her children to be ”total losers.”

”As a result, our home will always be the pregame home.”

”If you’re drinking, I might as well keep an eye on you to make sure you don’t pass out.”

”They might as well be under my supervision,” she said.

”I only have pregames outside because I don’t want vodka to spill on my expensive furniture,” says the narrator.

Audrey, whose mother is Lebanese and grew up in a household where French was spoken, has strong feelings about being monolingual: ”it’s embarrassing.”

”In my house, I will only speak French with my children,” she said.

The aspiring cool mother also stated that her children would not use credit or debit cards until they were 18 years old.

”It’s just so much easier to spend money when you’re swiping a card rather than counting cash,” she says.

”They definitely can’t handle a credit card if they’re anything like me,” Audrey said.

When it comes to schoolwork, the famous TikToker has it all figured out – she doesn’t mind if the kids skip classes.

”Tell me, at the very least I’ll make a better excuse,” she said.

”They won’t get caught because I’m smarter,” says the narrator.

”This is literally the smartest thing ever,” one observer wrote.

”The monolingual thing is so true,” said another. ”I’m only half-fluent in French, but it’s better than nothing to pass on to my kids.’

”I was cash only until I was 18, too,” one shared.

”It helps me not shop online impulsively because I needed a card for it.”

”Me as a mom… these rules check out lolololol,” one parent said.

