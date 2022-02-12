I’m going to dump my boyfriend if he doesn’t spoil me for Valentine’s Day because he never gets me presents.

VALENTINE’S DAY is all about love and spending time with your significant other (or others), but a little surprise gift never hurts.

But, with only a few days until February 14th, one woman fears that she will be forced to leave her ”inconsiderate” man.

The heartbroken girlfriend took it to Reddit, a popular social media platform, where she sought advice from other users.

The 23-year-old explained that she had been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend for three months and that he had failed to buy her a single gift during that time.

”For my birthday […] he didn’t get me a card or a present, but he bought me food and drinks and got me a psychic reading that I wanted for both of us,” she said.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

”I like cards or hand made gifts, and I told him that, as well as saying I didn’t want the joint psychic reading because it would get in my head, but he insisted,” she said.

The Redditor went on to say that Valentine’s Day falls on their three-month anniversary, which she ”wouldn’t normally celebrate but ya know”.

”We were texting about Valentine’s Day plans the other day, and he was giving me weird one-word answers, then taking 16 hours to respond to say he had gotten drunk to justify his responses.”

”We talked on the phone, and I told him how much it hurt me that he took so long to apologize,” she wrote in the post, adding that she had told him how much she enjoys the holiday.

”I still made him a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift, but should I break up with him if he doesn’t get me a gift?”

”I don’t want to date someone who is inconsiderate,” says the woman.

Even if the card simply said, ”Hey, I like you,” the woman explained, it would ”mean the world.”

”As a writer, that stuff means a lot to me, and I want to keep it.”

Many people thought she was being unreasonable despite her emotions and reasonings, with one comment reading: ”It’s totally not worth breaking up over this.”

”It’s crucial in a relationship to express needs and expectations directly, rather than implying them.

”Also, hints can be confusing or go unnoticed, disrupting communication.”

”I understand that this does not sound romantic, but it actually improves communication and relationships.”

”I know you told him you liked handmade gifts, but that early in a relationship, that might be too…” a second person agreed.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.