‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been,’ Olivia Wilde says of her relationship with Harry Styles.

‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been,’ says Olivia Wilde of her relationship with Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde discusses one of the things that makes her “happy” in a new interview with Vogue, where she is the January cover star, in which she addresses the outside world’s latest obsession and criticism about her relationship with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

“Correcting a false narrative is obviously very tempting,” she tells the magazine.

“However, I believe you realize that when you’re truly happy, it doesn’t matter what others think of you.”

All that matters to you is what is genuine, as well as what and who you love.”

“In the last ten years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinions of strangers than on the opinions of those closest to us,” Wilde continues.

I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.

And I’m in better health than I’ve ever been, which is wonderful.”

Wilde doesn’t mention Styles by name in the interview, referring to him only as a “friend” who recently traveled with her to her parents’ home in Washington, DC and gifted her a necklace (similar to the one he wears) with her children’s names engraved on it.

Prior to her relationship with Styles, Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis announced their split in November 2020.

Over the summer, Wilde and Styles were spotted on a yacht in Italy, where they welcomed two children, 7-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy, during their seven-year relationship.

This trip, she claims, sparked a lot of negative speculation about how much attention she gives – or doesn’t give – to her kids.

She tells Vogue that “parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life.”

“It brings decisions into sharp, clear focus.”

I believe that being happy is something we owe to our children.

They’re aware of it.

They’re extremely intuitive.

It’s ludicrous to think you can fool your kids into thinking you’re happy.”

“It’s very easy to control women with guilt and shame,” she continues, “and I have no time for misplaced guilt and shame.”

Personal work I’ve done over the last ten years.

