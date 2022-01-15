‘I’m Hearing Muffled Shrieks,’ said a nearby resident as he watched a drunk Will Ferrell film his stabbing scene in ‘Old School.’

‘I’m Hearing Muffled Shrieks,’ said a nearby resident as he watched a drunk Will Ferrell film his stumbling scene in ‘Old School’ in 110 takes.

Will Ferrell is arguably one of the funniest men in show business.

He’s starred in or appeared in more classic comedies than most actors could imagine, almost all of which contain at least one scene that will still have you laughing out loud.

Old School, a film from the early 2000s, has a memorable example of this.

The story behind it, on the other hand, might be even funnier than the scene.

Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell star as a trio of washed-up 30-somethings in Old School.

The trio attempts to recreate their glory days by founding their own fraternity in the Todd Phillips-directed film.

As is typical in these situations, hilarity ensues.

The men’s antics put their fraternity and personal relationships in jeopardy.

In nearly every scene, Ferrell, who plays Frank “The Tank” Ricard, steals the show.

Surprisingly, one of his most memorable moments occurs early in the film.

Frank becomes extremely inebriated and strips naked before running through the streets during a large housewarming party.

It was a funny scene, though perhaps a little too realistic for Ferrell.

To get the scene right, he had to film it over 100 times.

Ferrell reminisced about Old School through spice-induced tears during an episode of the grueling web series Hot Ones.

The streaking scene was not supposed to take as long as it did, according to the Elf actor.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the shoot took longer than expected.

Snoop Dogg, of all people, was at least partly to blame.

Because of all the fun (weed and video games) he had in his trailer, he always took his time leaving.

According to Ferrell, he seemed uninterested in the film itself.

He only agreed to play Huggy Bear Brown in the then-upcoming Starsky and Hutch film, directed by Old School’s director.

Ferrell resorted to drinking between takes because Snoop’s start was slow.

He became increasingly inebriated throughout the night, and by the time it was over, he was sloshed and running around naked in the streets.

It took them about 110 tries to get it right.

On That Scene With Dan Patrick, Ferrell also revealed that at least some of the people…

