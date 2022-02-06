I’m hoping my husband will cheat on me so I can leave him.

WAKING UP to find your husband doing the dishes is the stuff of nightmares for most women.

So you might be surprised to learn that an anonymous woman from Australia, who has been in a “difficult marriage” for six years, wishes she was in the same situation.

The troubled wife, who has two children with her other half, told 9Honey that he is an “arrogant piece of s***” and that she “can’t handle” him any longer because he makes her life “unbearable.”

She went on to say that the way he speaks to her is “borderline abusive,” and that he teases her about her weight gain and even criticizes the dinner she cooks each night.

As if that weren’t enough, the enraged woman revealed that she’s “pretty sure” he’s had affairs because he works late and never answers his phone.

“I’m hoping to catch him cheating on me so I can use that as an excuse to get out,” she added.

The woman went on to describe how she intends to get a job so that she can be financially self-sufficient, as her husband currently controls all of the finances and she has no control over her own finances.

“I will leave my marriage as soon as I find a great job that pays well enough,” she continued.

“It’s far too short a life to be miserable.”

“I’m always on edge, wondering when he’ll lash out at me or make a snide remark about my appearance.

“I’ve had my fill.”

She went on to say that when the kids are out of the house, she spends her time on LinkedIn applying for jobs and reaching out to potential clients.

The bereft wife concluded by saying that she knows she deserves happiness – and that her husband does not.

