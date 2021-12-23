I’m hosting Christmas at my house, so I made a hot cocoa bar with only a few basic ingredients.

THE HOLIDAY SEASON is synonymous with cold weather, family get-togethers, and home movie nights.

It’s important to make your space feel welcoming and cozy, whether you’re throwing a winter party or simply hosting relatives.

Brianna Ancheta, a woman from the internet, devised a novel way to entertain her visitors.

She decided to make a hot cocoa bar because everyone likes chocolate and marshmallows.

It’s also very simple to do.

“Ok so I just built this bar cart,” Brianna said in the TikTok video.

“And, since we’re hosting like every other holiday this year, I figured a self-serve hot cocoa bar for all of the guests would be a good idea.”

Oreos, chocolate chips, Ghirardelli sweet syrups, marshmallows, and hot cocoa powder were all on the kitchen counter, she revealed.

“If you don’t like watered down hot cocoa, use this,” she said, holding a can of Ghirardelli Sweet Ground Chocolate and Cocoa Powder.

It’s so creamy and rich.”

She placed a mini scooping spoon alongside the powder in a medium-sized, clean glass jar for the bar’s aesthetic purposes.

A can of Ghirardelli white chocolate powder was used in the same way.

The more choices you have, the better.

Brianna then gathered several mini glass jars and topped them with a pretty jute string bow.

“These will be used for the garnishes.”

Mini marshmallows were placed in one jar, butterscotch chips in another, chocolate chips in a third, and crushed candy canes in the fourth.

“After that, I’ll put some labels on it.”

She wrote the names of each condiment on black labels with a white permanent marker, which added a nice touch (along with her adorable handwriting).

The TikToker added a two-tier tray to the back of the bar cart after placing the hot cocoa jars there, “to give it some height,” and placed the syrups and toppings on the top shelf of the tray.

Due to a lack of time, she recorded a second video to finish her chocolate bar.

Ground cinnamon and nutmeg in clear glass saltshakers, hot cocoa spoons in a white ceramic mug, and cinnamon sticks in another glass jar came next.

Brianna’s “Hot Cocoa Bar” mini chalkboard stand was a sweet touch.

Finally, the cart was given its own teeny tiny Christmas tree, which was placed in a tin planter.

With little string lights, hanging Starbucks ornaments, and candy canes, she decked it out to the nines.

Make sure you have some clean mugs on hand so your guests have everything they need!

