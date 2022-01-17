‘I’m in S*** Now,’ Daniel Craig laughs as he reveals how he drunkenly offered Sam Mendes a directing job.

The most recent actor to take on the James Bond role is Daniel Craig.

Over the years, his portrayal of the legendary character had its ups and downs.

This is true both in front of the camera and behind it.

Craig revealed the hilarious story about how he offered director Sam Mendes the role of Skyfall while inebriated.

Quantum of Solace, released in 2008, is still regarded as one of the worst installments by fans and critics.

Others argue that Spectre, released in 2015, is the worst Bond film of Craig’s career.

However, during the production of Quantum of Solace, there were numerous behind-the-scenes issues.

Nonetheless, the creative team will be under pressure to make Skyfall 2012 a unique experience.

Skyfall was a success in re-engaging audiences and critics in Craig’s Bond films.

There are a few skeptics, but they aren’t enough to detract from the overall positive response to this installment.

However, this is due in part to Craig’s happy accident in bringing on Mandes.

Craig was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast (via The Playlist) about the Bond films, and Mendes was mentioned.

The action star shared a funny story about getting wasted at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas party.

Craig later admitted that he thought he’d get himself into a lot of trouble for offering Mendes a big directing job.

“I was definitely a little tipsy,” Craig admitted. “Sam showed up late, and I hadn’t seen him in years, since Road To Perdition.”

“It just dawned on me as Sam sat down and we were having a drink together, and it was just like one of those [moments],” she says.

“We were [already]talking about directors… and it just became glaringly obvious to me sitting across from him,” Craig continued.

‘Of course,’ I thought, so I just said, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond film?’

“And he just looked at me [and squinted]and said, ‘Yes.’ And then I went, ‘I’m in s*** now,'” Craig said.

“I’m sure there’s someone I need to speak with about that before I go out and offer directorships.”

It’s not my fault, but I was buzzed!”

“I called Barbara [Broccoli] the next day, thinking, ‘Oh god, here we are…’

