I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Benefitted From Second Chances,’ Ben Affleck says of his ‘Beautiful’ Jennifer Lopez Relationship.

Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Beautiful’ Relationship: I’m ‘Lucky’ to Have ‘Beneficiated From Second Chances’

A lovely get-together.

Ben Affleck wants to keep his relationship with Jennifer Lopez private, but he does appreciate their rekindled romance.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life in that I’ve had second chances, and I’m well aware that others don’t even get first chances.”

In my professional life, I’ve been given second chances.

“As a human being, I’ve had second chances,” the Tender Bar star, 49, told WSJ Magazine in their January 2022 issue.

“Life is difficult, and we constantly fail, hopefully learning from our mistakes.”

The second chance is the one thing you absolutely must have in order to take advantage of the opportunities that come with it.

That’s something I’ve tried to take advantage of.

I haven’t always succeeded, but when I have, they’ve become defining aspects of my life.”

Lopez and Affleck, both 52, met on the set of Gigli in 2001 and were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

They reconnected nearly 20 years later and rekindled their romance.

They first saw each other in April and have been dating ever since.

When asked how the reunion came about, including who was the first to call who, the two-time Academy Award winner remained tight-lipped.

“It is, without a doubt, beautiful to me.”

And, you know, one of the things I really value in all aspects of my life right now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” he said.

“My life now reflects not just the person I want to be, but the person I truly believe I am — someone who tries very hard and cares a great deal about being honest, authentic, and accountable.”

Without getting into gory details, it’s difficult to say who benefits more.”

“I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy,” the director added.

It’s also a compelling story.

This is a fantastic tale.

And who knows, maybe I’ll tell it one day.

I’ll jot down everything.

Then I’m going to set fire to it.”

Both moved on and built their own lives during their many years apart.

From 2005 to 2018, Affleck married Jennifer Garner.

