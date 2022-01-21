I’m missing half of my brows and my front teeth, but with make-up, I’m the best catfish around.

I’m missing half my brows and my front teeth, but with make-up, I’m the best catfish around.

WE ALL like to glam up our look with a little make-up now and then.

However, one woman took her slap to the next level, going from missing teeth and brows to full-on glamour-puss.

After sharing a video of herself with no make-up and fluffy hair, followed by a shot of herself looking perfectly polished, the TikToker and self-taught make-up artist received a strong response from followers.

“Gorgeous queen! Keep em mad,” she said in response to a comment.

The woman, who goes by the handle lashesandlosing, has nearly 250k likes on her post, which shows her face before and after.

The make-up artist first appeared with missing front teeth, half-brows, scruffy hair, and a loose tie-dye T-shirt.

She then cuts to a picture of herself wearing dramatic purple eyeshadow, sculpted brows, plump lips with matte gloss, and sleek, long hair.

The difference between the two looks astounded everyone.

“BEST TRANSFORMATION ON TIKTOK,” one person commented.

“These makeup skills are what I need,” said another.

“Is this witchcraft?!?!?! Good lord, it has been said before….MY MAKEUP IS BROKEN!!!! But you do a fantastic job and look stunning,” a third said.

“With or without makeup, you’re stunning!!!” said another.

This woman discovered basement dungeons in a house listing in a hilarious and terrifying TikTok video.

And this woman vomited so much during her pregnancy that she had to have her teeth extracted; now she suffers from panic attacks and finds it difficult to leave the house.

In addition, this mother painstakingly painted a color block pattern on her bedroom wall – only to discover that it resembles a giant willy.