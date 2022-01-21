I’m not inviting my wife to my birthday party because she’s insecure, and I’d rather spend time with my friends.

I’m not inviting my wife to my birthday celebration because she’s too insecure, and I’d rather spend time with my friends.

MANY TIMES, a husband and wife have opposing personalities and interests, which can cause problems in a marriage.

One man stated that he did not invite his wife to his birthday party because she is uncomfortable in the company of his friends.

“I love my wife,” he began his Reddit post.

She does, however, have some reservations about my group of friends.

“She claims I enjoy myself much more when I’m with them than when I’m with her.”

“She also claims that one of my friends has a crush on me, which worries her.”

The man stated that he loves his wife but that none of her beliefs are correct.

He also revealed that his wife is seeing a therapist to help her get over her “insecurity.”

“She’s never asked me to stop seeing them or anything like that, but I know it irritates her when I do.”

The husband went on to say that he told the overly friendly pal in question to keep their distance so that his wife would feel more at ease.

“The truth is, I really like my group of friends; I always have a good time with them, and I’d hate to lose touch with them.”

He then began to explain his predicament with regard to his birthday celebration.

“My wife has repeatedly inquired about my plans and what would make me happy (she is more enthusiastic about my birthday than I am).”

He devised a strategy and presented it to her.

They’d have dinner with his parents on Thursday, dinner for just the two of them on Friday, and a party with his friends on Saturday “while she can stay home and sleep.”

“She has to work really early on Sunday,” he added.

“I thought this was a reasonable plan, but she didn’t think so.”

“She said it makes her sad how in eight years I have never organized a party no matter how much she insisted because I hate my birthday (which is true),” the wife said, frustrated and hurt.

“But now, with these friends, I’m ‘excited,’ and I’m planning a party without her.”

He stated again that he would include her in his plans for Thursday and Friday.

“I would have said yes if she had asked me to come.”

“I then told her that I’d rather not have a problem with her, so I was canceling the party.”

After giving it some thought, the wife agreed with her husband and stated that she should not have been upset.

“She expressed her dissatisfaction with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.