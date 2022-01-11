‘I’m Not Ready to Say Goodbye,’ John Stamos expresses his sorrow for Bob Saget in an emotional message.

‘I’m Not Ready to Say Goodbye,’ John Stamos says of Bob Saget in an emotional message.

Bob Saget, a close friend and co-star of John Stamos, passed away recently.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old Full House and Fuller House star continued to pay tribute to Saget, whom he described as a “brother” in real life.

Stamos captioned a photo of himself and Saget on the red carpet together, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

“I’m going to picture him still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.”

He’s on stage, killing it! Another two-hour set in front of a few hundred of the world’s luckiest people.

They’re crying because they’re laughing so hard.”

The night before his death, Saget performed a stand-up comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the comedian and actor died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old.

Stamos shared what he believed to be Saget’s final moments in his post.

“On his way to the hotel, he calls Kelly, his lovely, loving wife.

He says he feels 26 again, alive! He then asks her to help him with a photo he wants to post on Facebook.

He wrote, “She tells him it doesn’t need to be fixed, and she tells him how handsome he is.”

“He says he loves her with all of his heart.”

“And when he gets to the hotel to lay his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, and his friends,” Stamos continued.

God is incredibly fond of us all.

And he dreams of the day when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling.

I know he’s smiling in my heart, because I can still hear the laughter from earlier.”

“I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet,” the actor concluded his post.

Maybe the next day.

“Perhaps.

While starring in the hit show Full House, Saget and Stamos met and became friends.

The cast has stayed close over the years, and they issued a joint statement shortly after Saget’s death.

“We came together as a group 35 years ago.

