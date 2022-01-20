I’m obese and proud of my curves, despite the fact that I can’t use regular toilet seats and armchairs are out.

WE WERE TEACHED as children by television shows and movies that there was only one very specific beauty standard to which we should all aspire.

Our Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook feeds are now full of women who prove beauty doesn’t come in one shape or size, thanks to the body positivity movement on social media.

TikToker Danni, who has almost 60,000 followers on her BodyPosiDanni account, is one of our favorite social media stars.

The plus-size social media star shared a video earlier this month showcasing some of the changes she’s made to her living space to make herself more comfortable.

“Things that make perfect sense in the home of a fat girl,” she wrote.

Danni started off by posting a video of herself in her office chair.

It may appear to be an ordinary chair at first glance, but Danni claims she had to choose this design specifically because it lacks arms.

“Armless office chair for my enormous [bum],” she wrote.

Danni has also outfitted her bedroom with a SUPER king-size bed, giving her more space to move around in.

Danni had to make some changes in the bathroom as well.

“Wooden toilet seat because I kept cracking the plastic ones,” she said as she posed next to the toilet.

Meanwhile, there was also the issue of garden furniture to consider.

“XXL Wide camp chair on the balcony,” the star continued.

I can’t fit it in next to the standard one.”

“The struggle is real,” she wrote on the video.

Fans laud Danni’s candor in the video, which has received over 784,000 views.

“I love your attitude! Keep being awesome!” one responded.

“I’m feeling seen!!” said another.

A third added, “Petition to get you a new office chair.”

“That doesn’t appear to be very comfortable!”

