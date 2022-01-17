I’m one of fourteen children, and my parents eventually gave up and let my younger brother eat raw bacon rather than a dummy.

I’m one of fourteen children, and my parents finally gave up and let my younger brother eat raw bacon instead of a dummy.

A WOMAN revealed what it was like to grow up as one of 14 children, claiming that her parents eventually gave up and allowed her youngest brother to eat raw bacon instead of a dummy.

Pear Pear, a Tiktok user, has previously told her followers about her upbringing, including how her parents told her that Toys R Us was a museum.

Her most recent account of her upbringing astounded viewers when she claimed that instead of using a dummy, her younger brother sucked on bacon.

“I have 13 siblings,” she explained.

Yes, your ears did not deceive you.

I have 13 biological brothers and sisters, all of whom share the same mother and father.”

Pear Pear claims that people are always curious about what it was like to grow up with so many people in the house.

“So, when I tell people I have 13 siblings, their first question is always, ‘What was it like growing up in a house with 13 other people?’ And let me tell you,” Pear Pear explained.

She went on to tell about her youngest brother’s favorite “comforting” activity.

“My youngest brother, 14 out of 14, loves that kid,” she said, “but instead of a pacifier, his favorite comforting mechanism as a child was to eat raw bacon.”

“He wouldn’t chew it, he wouldn’t eat it, he’d just suck that thing dry,” she explained.

Your parents will eventually give up when you have 13 siblings.”

The video received 660,900 likes and a lot of comments from people who couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

One commenter said, “They really do give up after the sixth child I believe,” while another said, “Cheaper by the Dozen irl.”

“Right now, I’m very happy to be an only child,” a third added.

