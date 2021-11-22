I’m Over 40 — and Pregnant! Find Out Which Celebrities Had Children Later in Life

I’m Over 40 — and Pregnant! Find Out Which Celebrities Had Kids Later in Life

While some celebrities start their families young, these celebrities waited until later in life to start having children.

For example, Alanis Morissette, 44, announced in March 2019 that she is expecting her third child.

The “Ironic” singer, who married rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway in 2010, shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So much NEWness” on social media.

The Grammy winner revealed her pregnancy in a tight turtleneck while singing into a microphone with headphones on.

Morissette and Treadway welcomed their son Ever in 2010, but their daughter Onyx arrived in 2016, when Morissette was 41 years old.

She had a nudist underwater maternity shoot to commemorate the pregnancy.

“‘You have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world ’cause they make persons,'” Morissette captioned the photo, paraphrasing her son.

The singer was photographed floating naked in a pool, her bump on full display.

She is far from the only celebrity with a post-baby belly.

Brigitte Nielsen was 54 years old when she and her husband, Mattia Dessi, announced their pregnancy in May 2018.

The Red Sonja actress captioned two photos of her stomach with the caption “Family getting larger.”

After the birth of her daughter, Frida, the Playboy model spoke to Page Six about the IVF process.

“I was always like, ‘I want to do it until no more embryos are left,'” she explained.

“A lottery winner is required.”

Julian, Killian, Douglas, and Raoul, her four sons from previous relationships, were born before this pregnancy.

Alyssa Milano, Janet Jackson, and Christie Brinkley are among the other celebrity mothers who have given birth to children after turning 40.

See their baby bumps in the gallery below!

While some celebrities start their families young, these celebrities waited until later in life to have children.

For example, Alanis Morissette, 44, announced in March 2019 that she is expecting her third child.

The “Ironic” singer, who married rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway in 2010, shared a photo of her growing baby bump with the caption “So much NEWness” on social media.

In.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

I’m Over 40 — and Pregnant! Find Out Which Celebrities Had Kids Later in Life

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

I’m Over 40 — and Pregnant! See Which Stars Welcomed Babies Later in Life