I’m paying off my debts with a FiloFax, which has kept me from wasting money on frivolous purchases.

After Christmas, many people will use the New Year to get their finances in order.

And a woman has revealed her FiloFax trick, which forces her to stop spending money on things she doesn’t need, and which is assisting her in paying off her debts.

Nikki, who goes by the handle @dylandfyn on TikTok, demonstrated how she organizes her cash in a wallet binder to ensure she has enough for each purchase.

“This is our first time stuffing our money wallet,” she wrote.

“Week One of 2022.”

Nikki demonstrated how she budgets for various aspects of her life, including gasoline, outings, and Christmas.

She adds the amount she wrote to each section each week, such as £15 on takeout or £5 on toiletries.

This enables her to budget the funds she has available and direct any remaining funds toward paying off her debt.

“Some people don’t need to do this,” she explained.

Nikki went on to say that if she didn’t set aside money for each item, she would just spend it “for fun.”

“I’ve tried so many different things,” she explained, “but the money is easily spent or not saved to begin with when it’s in the account.”

“This will help me pay off my debt faster.”

She also mentioned that she purchased her saving wallet from Amazon for £12.

Her technique was praised by many, with one commenting, “Love this.”

