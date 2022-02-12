I’m pregnant, and when I get tired of it, I just suck it in, so you’d never guess I’m about to give birth.

I’m pregnant, and whenever I get tired of my bump, I just suck it in, so you wouldn’t know I’m about to give birth.

THE HUMAN BODY IS CAPABLE OF MANY AMAZING THINGS, ONE OF WHICH IS GROWING A BABY IN ITSELF.

As the baby grows, so does the mother’s stomach, and it can be difficult to conceal their round stomachs.

However, one’mum-to-be’ has a “jaw-dropping” trick up her sleeve.

Alene Fernandes shocked her 131.6k TikTok followers when she posted a video of herself while pregnant.

“Being pregnant is tiring,” she captioned the video, and then filmed herself close up to the camera with her round stomach, appearing to be pregnant.

Alene, who is wearing a crop top and exposing her round stomach, then walks back so that her entire body is visible.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She then shifts her weight to the side and pulls her tummy back until it is completely flat.

People are perplexed by her face shape, which appears to be completely different.

Over 20,000 people asked how she did it in the comments section.

“Sorry WHAT,” said one.

“I believe this is what causes claustrophobia later in life,” said another.

“Wait, where’d the baby go?” someone else inquired.

“How do people do this?” a third wondered.

But is everything as it appears, as some others questioned whether she was truly pregnant in the first place?

“Is this a joke? I can’t tell if it was a joke or not lmao,” one person said.

“Are you actually?” said another.

In other Fabulous news, check out this woman whose entire life has been a lie due to her Nan’s complete erasure of their family’s history.

Alternatively, see how this woman saved over £3k by transforming her bathroom on a budget with Amazon and ScrewFix bargains.

You might also be interested in learning about this couple who is married but sleeps in separate beds and still has great sex.