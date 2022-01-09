‘I’m Proud,’ Prince Charles says of his sons Harry and William’s work on climate change.

‘I’m Proud,’ Prince Charles says of his sons Harry and William’s climate-change work.

I’m a proud parent.

Prince Charles praised his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, for their efforts to create a more sustainable future.

Charles, 73, wrote a long essay for Newsweek on Tuesday, January 4, in which he discussed the global impact of climate change, which he saw firsthand during visits to Jordan, Egypt, and Barbados.

“The world is on the verge of collapse,” wrote the Prince of Wales.

“And if we are to win, we need the mobilizing urgency of a warlike footing.”

…What is clear is that our actions have an impact.

We’ve figured out what needs to be done.”

The world’s “growing population” places an “ever-increasing demand on the planet’s finite resources,” according to the future king. In order to help keep the Earth livable for future generations, “we must reduce emissions and take action to tackle the carbon already in the atmosphere, including from fossil fuel and coal-fired power stations,” Charles said.

The British royal continued by praising his late father, Prince Philip, for inspiring him to care about the environment.

(Philip, who died in April 2021, was a founding member of the World Wildlife Fund in 1961.) Charles instilled a passion for climate activism in his sons William, 39, and Harry, 37, much like his own father had done before him.

Charles wrote, “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognized this threat.”

“Most recently, my elder son, William, established the prestigious Earthshot Prize to encourage change and assist in the repair of our planet over the next ten years.

… And my younger son, Harry, has made a point of emphasizing the impact of climate change, particularly in relation to Africa, and has pledged to run a net-zero charity.”

Moving forward, Charles stressed the importance of “putting nature, people, and our singular and fragile planet at the heart of how we live, work, and do business to create the brightest possible future for humanity,” concluding, “Our children and grandchildren are judging us.”

There is no time to waste as we start a new year.”

The prince’s glowing praise of his children comes amid a rift in the royal family, sparked by Harry’s decision to step down from his senior duties in March 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

Since then, the couple and their 2-year-old son Archie have relocated to California.

