I’m proud to be a lazy mother; I never cook Christmas dinner for my children; instead, we visit my mother-in-law.

Christmas dinner is always a huge effort for the cook, from slaving over the vegetable prep on Christmas Eve to getting up at the crack of dawn to stuff the turkey on Christmas Day.

Kerry Davies, 40, a self-described “lazy” mother of two, will be relaxing with a glass of wine on Christmas Eve because she has never cooked for her children.

In their 20 years of marriage, the estate agency sales director from Crewe, Cheshire, has only cooked Christmas dinner for her husband, NHS worker Kevin, 44.

Instead, they and her two children, Gabriel, 15, and Zachary, 11, split their time between her mother-in-law’s and sister-in-law’s homes.

“I’ve never cooked Christmas dinner for my kids,” Kerry tells Fabulous.

I’ve only done it once in my 20 years of marriage, in 2003.

“Kevin was in the police force at the time, and he was working Christmas Day, so I made dinner for him when he got home.”

I’m not very good at making things from scratch, so everything came from the freezer.

“Now we alternate years between my mother-in-law’s house and my sister-in-law’s house.

“I know it sounds terrible, but we just show up.”

We’ll eat dinner, hang out for a while in the afternoon, and then return home to sleep it off.

“This is the first time I’ve offered to host at our place.”

But because my in-laws know we’ll have my family over on Boxing Day, I’m guessing they don’t want me to cook two days in a row.’

When Kerry hosts her mother, sister, and sister’s partner on Boxing Day, it’s an “Aunt Bessie’s special,” with Kerry cooking a frozen feast for seven.

She’ll serve frozen potatoes, roasted parsnips, vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, Brussels sprouts, and pancetta.

“The meat will be the only thing that will be fresh,” Kerry says.

We’ll decide ahead of time which joint everyone wants and serve it with Bisto gravy.

“For the starter, I’m going to buy pre-made tubs of fresh soup and serve it with par-baked rolls that only take five minutes in the oven.”

“A three-course meal will still be served.

I’ll serve a ready-made dessert, such as profiteroles or cheesecake, that I can defrost and serve.

In most cases, the kids will have selected that.”

We just show up on Christmas Day, which I realize sounds terrible.

I’ve never offered to host a party at our house.

Kerry estimates that it takes her half an hour to 45 minutes to prepare and serve the meal.

“My friends laugh at me and say, ‘Oh she’s having another Aunt Bessie’s Boxing Day,’ she continues.

That’s fine with me…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

On Christmas Day, we just turn up, which I know sounds really bad. I’ve never offered to host at our’s Kerry Davies