I’m six months pregnant and can ‘vacuum’ my baby bump – it all vanishes with one breath.

I’m six months pregnant and can ‘vacuum’ my baby bump – it all vanishes with a single breath.

After showing viewers how to make her pregnancy bump disappear, a mother has sparked outrage on social media.

A fitness influencer named Tammy Hembrow shared the perplexing video on TikTok, where it has been viewed over 13 million times.

Tammy and her athlete fiancé, Matt Poole, are currently expecting their third child.

When the 27-year-old Australian was able to make her 24-week pregnancy bump vanish with just one deep breath, she alarmed viewers.

“When you’re no longer pregnant,” she captioned the video.

Tammy already has two children with her ex-husband, Reece Hawkins: a 6-year-old son named Wolf and a 5-year-old daughter named Saskia.

Tammy is seen from the side in the video, and her bump is clearly visible.

Tammy breathes in and her bump vanishes as the song she’s playing over the video says, ‘Poof, be gone.’

Many viewers wanted to know where the baby had gone and if it was safe to do so while pregnant.

“Is the baby all right?” wrote one user.

Another viewer inquired, “Ummm, where did the baby go?”

“Legit question… wouldn’t that be bad for the baby? Like suddenly out of nowhere just tightening up everything… have studies been done on the shock?” said a third person.

Tammy, who is expecting a girl, assured users that it was perfectly safe to do so and that the baby would be fine.

“Bracing your core like this throughout pregnancy is actually recommended,” she wrote, “especially since I train a lot.”

Bubby is perfectly fine!”

The term “bracing your core” is frequently used in the context of weightlifting, and Tammy is no stranger to this type of exercise.

“Abdominal bracing” is defined as “contracting the muscles around your spine to create a rigid midsection.”

Tammy expands her rib cage as she inhales deeply, then tenses her muscles, making her bump appear flat.

According to the NHS website, doing stomach strengthening exercises can help with blood circulation and relieve backache if you were already active prior to pregnancy.

Because not all core exercises are safe for you and your baby during pregnancy, you should do some research to find out which ones are.

One mother reveals that her pregnancy bump was so small that doctors had doubts about her pregnancy.

Plus, when I asked my boyfriend for lip balm while I was pregnant, he made a mistake that sent doctors into a tailspin.

Meanwhile, I went to the doctor and found out I was 26 weeks pregnant, which trolls slammed me for because I’d only been with her father for four months.

BINGO FABULOUS: GET A £5…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.