I’m so tired of people mistaking my daughter for a boy that I’ve started referring to her as a boy when we’re out.

I’ve started calling my daughter by a boy’s name when we’re out because I’m sick of people mistaking her for a boy.

Few things irritate you more than people mistaking your baby girl for a boy.

And one mother is so fed up with the mistake that she’s given her daughter a boy’s nickname to call her when they’re out and about.

“People are very confused as to whether you’re a boy or a girl, and what your actual name is,” Lewwni explained on TikTok, revealing her daughter’s name and gender.

“Let’s start with the basics: I’m the mother, also known as Lewwni.

“My name is Swae, and I’d like to introduce myself to you.”

She’s a young lady.

Swae Nomi was her real birth name, which I gave her after I hatched her.”

Swae’s nickname is “Earl,” and she explained why.

“She doesn’t really keep bows or things on her head,” she explained, “so we just didn’t put them on her.”

“And people would say things like, ‘He is so cute!’ and we got tired of correcting them, so we just came up with Earl.”

“So we’d say, ‘That’s our Earl, that’s our Earl boy,'” says the author.

People who were sick of others getting their babies’ genders mixed up quickly commented on the video.

“Because of his curly hair, people frequently mistake my son for a girl.”

Someone commented, “Didn’t know curlsgirls.”

Another person commented, “The amount of times my son is mistaken for a girl is just tiring at this point lol no matter what he wears.”

“Everyone thinks our 2-year-old is a girl because he has beautiful curly black hair. now I’m gonna have to come up with a nickname,” wrote a third.

“My sister used to look like a boy when she was a baby, and when she was a toddler, she saw a baby picture of herself and exclaimed, ‘That’s a bald headed baby boy!” said another.

In other baby news, a parenting expert explains why yelling at your kids isn’t effective – and what does!

The most unpopular baby names for 2021 have been revealed, including a Bond actor’s moniker.

And because of her daughter’s rules, this mother has been dubbed a “control freak.”