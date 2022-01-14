‘I’m Sorry,’ Neil Patrick Harris says of his dog Spike’s broken toe.

‘I’m Sorry,’ Neil Patrick Harris says as he coos over his dog Spike’s broken toe.

Neil Patrick Harris’ dog Spike has been injured, and the How I Met Your Mother star is hoping for a quick recovery.

“Spike broke his toe,” the 48-year-old Series of Unfortunate Events star explained in an Instagram video posted on Friday, January 14.

“He’ll be in a four-week cast.”

I’m sorry, but I’m hoping it won’t snow.”

Harris kissed the French bulldog in his social media video, exclaiming, “You’re like a French horn, a French bulldog horn!”

“Poor Spike…!” he captioned his post. Spike, for his part, was wearing a yellow cast with illustrated bones over his leg and paw.

The actor’s twin children signed the cast, writing sweet messages to encourage the animal to get better.

Harper and Gideon, both 11, are the twins of the Matrix Resurrections star and his husband, David Burtka.

Spike, Gidget, and Ella are the family’s three dogs.

Burtka, 46, even paid homage to his canine companions while selecting his wife’s Christmas present late last year.

“Awesome gift this year: replica stuffed versions of our dogs,” Harris wrote on Instagram in December 2021, alongside photos of the three stuffed animals.

“Congratulations to @cuddleclones on nailing Gidget, Spike, and Ella’s likenesses.”

To see their true faces, swipe left or right.

Swipe back and forth quickly for a laugh… (thanks @dbelicious for being so gift-savvy!)”

While Spike and Gidget had been part of the Burtka-Harris family for a long time, Ella was the newest addition to the family during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Oh Santa, what have you done?? @dbelicious and I watched Gideon and Harper open a box filled with… a golden retriever puppy on Christmas morning.

Ella is her name, and she has pretty much taken over our lives,” the former child star wrote on Instagram in December 2020, announcing the dog’s arrival.

“She’s inquisitive, clumsy, and sublime all at once.”

Except when she’s peeing all over the place.

Alternatively, you could gnaw on everything.

That is always the case.

I believe we require some instruction.

But first, I need to snuggle.

Thank you, Santa Claus.

“You have complete control.”

They chose names with special meanings for all three dogs in the New York-based family’s household.

“Ella” is a nickname for David’s grandmother, Eleanor.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Neil Patrick Harris Coos Over Dog Spike’s Broken Toe: ‘I’m Sorry’