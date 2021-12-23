I’m spending Christmas Day with my boyfriend and his ex-girlfriend; I tell her everything about our sex lives; she’s like a sister to me.

CHRISTMAS is a time to spend with family and friends, and for Kaylee Hamilton, that means spending the day with her fiancé – and his ex.

Kaylee, 25, has been engaged to fiancé Javan Sebastian, 27, for almost three years, and the couple has two sons, Milan, one, and Marcellus, who was born just a few months ago.

Javan is also the father of Nevaeh, a five-year-old daughter from his three-year relationship with her mother Emily Cann, 25.

When Kaylee became pregnant with Javan’s son Milan – Nevaeh’s half-brother – the two women became fast friends, and Emily, a stay-at-home mom, is looking forward to spending Christmas with Javan and his new family, as well as her current partner Euros Thomas, 26, and their two children Amara, three, and five-month-old Dottie.

“Some might find it odd that Javan’s ex and her family will spend Christmas with me, Javan, and the kids, but for us, it will feel like any other Christmas,” Kaylee, who is also a full-time mother with a three-year-old daughter Mazey from a previous relationship, says.

“It resolves the issue of who will have Nevaeh on Christmas Day, which used to be a source of contention, and doing it this way ensures that neither Javan nor Emily misses out.”

Emily is like a sister to me, and we get along fantastically.

“In the morning, we’ll exchange gifts – each of us has a £40 budget, and each child has the same – and the older kids will play together.”

While Javan prepares dinner, Emily and I catch up on our lives.

“After that, we’ll have some drinks and maybe watch a Christmas movie before they all stay the night.”

We did it last year and are excited to do it again.”

The two haven’t always been best friends, and when Kaylee met Emily for the first time in May 2019, two months after she began dating Javan, she wasn’t exactly welcoming.

(Subs should be aware that Kaylee met Javan through her brother, who was dating Javen’s sister at the time).

“I was wary of Emily, as anyone would be with an ex-partner,” Kaylee says.

I wasn’t sure if she still cared for Javan.

We met for the first time when Emily came to pick up Nevaeh.

We exchanged pleasantries and a brief greeting, but that was it.

“Whenever Emily and Javan had a disagreement, I always sided with Javan.”

In retrospect, I probably got more involved than I should have.”

Emily felt the same way.

“I didn’t like Kaylee at first; I’d been apart from Javan for a year when he met Kaylee, and we still fought a lot,” she says.

We couldn’t agree…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.