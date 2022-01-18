I’m the queen of dating disasters–one guy told me I’d scarred him for life–but he wasn’t the worst.

I’m the queen of dating disasters–one guy even said I’d put him off relationships for the rest of his life–but he wasn’t the worst.

A WOMAN has amusingly trolled herself as someone who is terrible at finding romantic partners.

She claims her dating life has been so bad that one guy told her she had convinced him to stop dating – and that isn’t even the worst story she has to tell.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @xotigress, explained that she decided to vent about her dating mishaps online in order to find “closure” from the “trauma” she went through during her romantic endeavors.

Rather than explaining each story, the woman played a video of herself laughing and listing some of her dating failures.

She revealed in a text blurb that one love interest told her that she made him "realize dating was a serious waste of his time."

While that is an unfortunate story, some may argue that her admission that another of her dates hooked up with her best friend in front of her was even more distressing.

Another TikToker claimed she FaceTimed a man who asked for her number, and when he answered, he asked who she was.

A fourth awkward encounter occurred when she told a man she was falling for him, and his first question was whether she regretted saying it.

The woman’s love life has clearly been far from ideal, but she isn’t the only one who has had bad luck with men.

One woman, for example, posted a video on TikTok explaining how she went on a date with a guy only to meet his other date at the same party.

Another woman claimed that a man ditched her at a work party in order to hang out with a female coworker.

Another woman revealed that she once went on a date with a man who cried about his ex-wife and their children.

