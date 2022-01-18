I’m the world’s biggest scrooge – my family recycles toilet paper because I won’t spend money if I don’t have to.

Because she refuses to go into debt by buying toilet paper, a mother has revealed how she made her own reusable toilet paper.

Angela, a self-described scrooge, instead cuts scraps of cloth for her family to clean themselves, which she then washes and reuses.

“We have a little bin underneath the basket where we put the little toilet wipes so we can wash them later,” Angela said on TLC’s Extreme Cheapskates.

“It doesn’t help me at all to buy toilet paper.”

“I shouldn’t have to go into debt to buy toilet paper because I come from a middle-class family with a good income.”

“We’ve been using all of our cloth wipes for over five years.”

“We save over (dollar)20 a month by using cloth toilet paper, which adds up to (dollar)240 over the course of a year.”

Angela’s unusual method, however, does not convince everyone.

“One person told me she couldn’t ‘contaminate her washing machine,'” she said.

“I had to laugh because, if you know anything about bacteria, it wouldn’t be able to survive in those conditions.”

“As a result, contamination isn’t a problem.”

Angela’s friends weren’t the only ones who were worried about the swap; her husband needed convincing as well.

“I was a little skeptical when Angela first suggested cloth toilet paper,” he continued.

“But now that I’m used to it, having something solid in your hand is more comforting than the paper stuff.”