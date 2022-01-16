‘I’m Tired of People Harassing Me,’ says Farrah Abraham, who was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard.

Us Weekly can confirm that Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard.

On Saturday, January 15, the 30-year-old actress was arrested after allegedly assaulting a security officer outside Hollywood’s Grandmaster Records club, where she and a friend were partying.

TMZ reported that while police officers were not initially dispatched to the scene, a bystander made a citizen’s arrest and EMTs were dispatched.

EMTs summoned the LAPD, who apprehended Abraham and issued her a misdemeanor citation before releasing her.

There haven’t been any charges filed yet.

On the 19th of May, Abraham will appear in court.

“I will never understand sexism and sexist hatred,” Abraham said on Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16.

I give it to the One who made us all to all the men who wish me wrong.

EVERY DAY, I CARE EQUALLY FOR MEN AND WOMEN”

She showed footage of herself lying on the ground with her hands behind her back in a separate slide on Sunday.

“Never again,” she wrote as a caption.

“Why is there a male on top of me, holding me down while I’m walking?” she continued.

This is frightening, and he should be fired and imprisoned for [battery].

I’m tired of people harassing me, holding me down, injuring me, and [lying]about me… it’s frightening, it [affects]mothers, it’s traumatizing, and it hurts me.”

In her Story, Abraham also claimed that she had made a dinner reservation at the venue and that she was injured during the altercation.

“I was beaten and bruised at dinner,” the Nebraska native claimed, holding up a photo of two bruises on her skin.

“Stop abusing and injuring women.”

Minutes later, the author of My Teenage Dream Ended spoke out about her decision to reveal details about her arrest.

Farrah AbrahamInstagram

“No woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired against, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

She claims she is “getting a restraining order” against the man, according to Abraham.

