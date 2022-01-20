I’m tired of people telling me I’ll regret not having children – I’m 32 and prefer dogs to children; children irritate me.

I’m tired of people telling me I’ll be sorry I didn’t have children – I’m 32 and prefer dogs to children; children irritate me.

A WOMAN WITHOUT CHILDREN has urged others to refrain from telling her she will regret not starting a family.

The 32-year-old, who uses the TikTok handle Cheffychefcheff, posted a video on the platform bemoaning the constant criticism she receives for her decision to remain childless.

She began, “I really wish people would stop telling me that I’ll regret not having any children.”

“Brenda, I don’t f**k with them.”

They irritate me.”

“I highly f**king doubt that,” she added, in response to the claim that “it’s different when they’re your own.”

They’re still irritating, I’m sure.”

She went on to say that she isn’t the only one who doesn’t want children; her partner shares her viewpoint.

“And now I’m a full-time lesbian; my partner and I made the decision,” she continued.

“I asked, ‘Dogs or children?’ and she replied, ‘Dogs!’ Winner winner.”

Following the release of her video, she was inundated with comments from others who shared her sentiments, one of whom wrote: “As someone who also despises children, and has one.”

They’re even more irritating when they’re your own, as I can attest.

“Dogs to the rescue!!!”

“I completely agree.. I’ve never wanted them, never had them, and have never regretted this decision… life without kids is awesome… at least for me,” another person added.

“I have a dog and three adult children, but I still prefer my dog to them,” wrote a third.

You don’t have to have girly bits just because you have them.”

“People shouldn’t be having this conversation; there are many reasons why we don’t have children,” someone else agreed.

When it comes to kids, this mother was left in tears when her son discovered his father’s beard clippers and shaved his hair.

People always assume this two-year-old is wearing makeup because she is so pretty.

Breastfeeding isn’t always the best option, according to a maternity nurse.