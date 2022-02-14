I’m tired of single women whining about Valentine’s Day; they either need to put in the same effort as me or have lower standards.

I’m tired of single women whining about Valentine’s Day; they either need to put in the effort like me or have lower expectations.

Carla Bellucci may have been dubbed “Britain’s most hated woman” in the past, but she’s happier than ever now.

Carla, 40, from Hitchin, Herts, is looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with her partner after having just welcomed a baby together.

But there’s one stumbling block: single women.

Carla is irritated year after year by older women complaining about being alone on vacation.

If you’re single today, Carla tells Fabulous Digital that you have only yourself to blame…

“Every year, I look forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with my partner, exchanging gifts and spending a romantic day together.”

What I don’t look forward to are the single women’s whining social media posts and self-pity parties I overhear.

They play the victim as soon as they smell a red rose, as if Valentine’s Day is a personal attack.

They’re bitter and twisted, but these women’s expectations of what they want in a man are absurd!

Women my age are on the lookout for attractive men in their 30s who will never notice them.

It’s no surprise they’re single if they don’t lower their expectations.

They’re chasing after gym instructors they think are flirting with them when, in reality, they just want to be paid; it’s embarrassing.

If they really want a guy, they should ditch the Bridget Jones pants and put on something a little sexier, like mine.

I take good care of myself and take pride in my appearance, and I attract a lot of younger men’s attention – if I were single, I’d have my pick of the bunch.

I get a lot of messages from guys anyway, but on Valentine’s Day, they tend to up the ante and get especially flirty, which irritates me because their other half hasn’t made enough effort.

Some of the men who show interest are my son’s age; I have no interest in them, of course, but it just goes to show that putting forth a little effort can go a long way.

If you’re single, enjoy it; don’t drag happy people in relationships down with you, as I did.

And if these ladies are unwilling to put forth the effort to improve their appearance, they must lower their standards and be willing to compromise.

Look for someone your own age and stop swooning over young men because, unless you’re J..

