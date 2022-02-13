‘I’m Very Competitive,’ says Elton John, who once hurled oranges at Bob Dylan out of rage.

‘I’m Very Competitive,’ says Elton John, who once hurled oranges at Bob Dylan out of annoyance.

In the 1970s, as one of the most successful musicians of his generation, Elton John had the opportunity to meet and befriend other award-winning musicians.

He has a plethora of tales to tell about his encounters with other musicians.

He recalled getting so irritated while playing charades with Bob Dylan that he started throwing oranges at him.

Here’s why John was so irritated by the Pulitzer Prize winner.

John will continue his farewell tour in 2022.

He is looking forward to a quieter life with his husband and children after decades of traveling and performing.

He said he doesn’t look back on his past often because he is focused on the future.

He told Yahoo, “I don’t really look back.”

“However, I am reminded of what I’ve done when I do.”

In a single year, I experienced ten years.

I had a great time.

I mean, there have been so many wonderful things that have happened.

If you’d told me in 1970 that I’d be sitting here in 2018 talking about a farewell tour, I’d have said, ‘You’re nuts!’ But if you’d told me 10 years ago that I’d have children — two children — I’d have said, ‘You’re nuts!’ That’s how my life is; I’m willing to let it evolve as it should.

My professional life has been nothing short of amazing.

It isn’t going to go away.”

Despite not looking back very often, John enjoys telling stories from his past.

He claims that he isn’t always proud of his stories, but that they are amusing in retrospect.

He related a story from his early years in America.

“I went to Neil Diamond’s house when I first came to America,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

John was joined by Bob Dylan, whom he regards as a musical legend.

The group decided to play charades after dinner, a game that John enjoyed.

Dylan, on the other hand, found the game difficult to play.

Dylan was dubbed “the greatest poet in the world” by John.

“Could he do’sounds like,’ ‘two syllables,’ or ‘two syllables,’ or’sounds like,’ or’sounds like,’ or’sounds like,’

He was also a member of my group.”

John admitted that he is a competitive person who became irritated with Dylan very quickly.

He told Howard Stern, “I’m getting f***ed up because we’re losing, and apparently I threw oranges at him.”

“Oh, s***,” he thought when his friend told him what he’d done the next day.

