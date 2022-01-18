Imagine: 20 Golden Girls Gifts for You and Your Friends

20 Golden Girls Gifts for You and Your BFFs

It may not be Sicily in 1922, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give these tees, mugs, candles, and more to your girl squad.

We think you’ll like these items as much as we do.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small commission from your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

In St. Lucia, as they say,

Christmas without fruitcake, Olaf, is akin to St. Nicholas Day without the Eucharist.

The headless boy is absent from Sigmund’s Day.

We’re not sure, but we think that’s akin to celebrating Betty White’s 100th birthday without any Golden Girls merchandise!

Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia are without a doubt friendship goals.

There’s no better way to commemorate today than by snuggling up in a cozy blanket with their faces on it, sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of Sophia Petrillo (just don’t blow up Shady Pines in the process).

So grab a slice of cheesecake and check out these awesome gifts honoring the iconic show!

This stylish sweatshirt featuring everyone’s favorite girl group will keep you warm during your Golden Girls marathon!

You’ll get a lot of compliments if you add a little Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to your Crocs or tennis shoes.

Oh, how we wish we could have seen the Golden Girls deal with a pandemic and mask-wearing.

But at the very least, we’ll be able to represent the iconic band while running essential errands.

Even though Shady Pines was burned to the ground, you can still have a memento of your time there thanks to this vintage keychain.

One side honors the Pines, while the other simply says,”Thank you for being a friend,” to ensure you never forget the iconic theme song.

Enjoy a girls’ night in with show-themed bingo, trivia, and more!

These amusing shot glasses can be used as cute mini dessert holders in addition to holding your favorite libations.

You could be as shady as the girls or simply use them to protect your car from harmful UV rays.

On a vinyl sun blocker, all four ladies (with Dorothy in the driver’s seat, of course) are depicted…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Picture It: 20 Golden Girls Gifts for You and Your Besties