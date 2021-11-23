Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor’s husband, is who?

TEYANA Taylor and Iman Shumpert married in 2016 after meeting and becoming close friends two years before.

In the magazine’s July-August 2021 issue, Teyana was named the first black Sexiest Woman Alive.

Iman Shumpert is a former NBA player who most recently represented the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York Knicks selected Shumpert with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

“He’s about as good an on-ball defender as there is in the league right now,” then-teammate Jared Jeffries said in February 2012.

In 2016, Shumpert and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship.

Shumpert was born in Illinois and attended Georgia Tech University, where he was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in 2008-09.

Shumpert has dabbled in rap music outside of basketball.

In 2012, he released the mixtape Th3 (hashtag)Post90s, as well as the song “Knicks Anthem.”

In response to Kendrick Lamar’s verse in Big Sean’s song “Control,” he released the song “Dear Kendrick” in 2013.

Teyana and Iman first met in 2014, and they quickly became friends after discussing their recent breakups.

Teyana claims she “didn’t like” Iman at first, but the two became close and married in a private ceremony at their home in 2016.

Iman made it to the season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars in November 2021.

With consistent scores, Iman has been the season’s biggest surprise.

He’ll compete for the Mirrorball trophy against JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Shumpert is worth (dollar)30 million.

A mansion in Atlanta is home to the Shumpert-Taylor family.

Their house is famous for its bizarre dining room optical illusion, which looks like something out of a comic book or cartoon.

The dining area is painted or drawn in black and white.

Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr and Rue Rose Shumpert are the couple’s daughters.

Rue Shumpert was born on September 8, 2020, and Junie Shumpert was born on December 16, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“As if bug hadn’t softened me enough… Rue—Rose to the occasion of melting my heart,” Iman poetically captioned a photo of Rue taken shortly after her birth on Instagram.

The ladies have amassed a sizable social media following.

Junie has 500,000 Instagram followers, while Rue has 200,000.

Junie is already a businesswoman and a musician.

She has her own clothing line and has performed a duet with Rick Ross on her mother Teyana’s song Come Back to Me.

Teyana frequently posts videos of Junie dancing, singing, and entertaining large crowds on Instagram.

