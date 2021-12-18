IMDb Announces 2022’s Most Anticipated Films and TV Series

We’re only a few weeks away from the end of the year, which means it’s time for IMDb to release its Top 10 lists of 2022’s Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series, and Returning TV Series.

Following the positive response to its second DC FanDome trailer, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman is ranked first on the list of the Most Anticipated Movies of 2022.

Another DC film, The Flash, takes the tenth spot, starring a pair of returning Dark Knights — Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Three Marvel films are ranked third and seventh, respectively: Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, as well as Marvel Studios and Star Wars series on Disney(plus), are among the Top 10 Most Anticipated New TV Series of 2022.

House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, is ranked first, followed by Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings adaptation, which is ranked second.

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series is at No. 6, with Marvel and DC taking the rest of the Top 10: She-Hulk at No. 7, Ms. Marvel at No. 8, and Ms.

Number 8 is Marvel, Number 9 is Peacemaker, and Number 10 is Moon Knight.

The new shows premiering in 2022 aren’t the only thing to look forward to.

A slew of new shows are also set to return.

Ted Lasso, an Apple TV(plus) hit series, is number one on the list of the Most Anticipated Returning Series of 2022; Bridgerton, a Netflix fan favorite, is number two, with other familiar shows like The Mandalorian at number five, Stranger Things at number seven, and The Boys at number ten.

The Most Anticipated lists are made up of the ten films and shows that were consistently the most popular with IMDb users in 2021, as measured by actual page views of the site’s more than 200 million monthly global visitors.

The complete lists can be found at the bottom of this page.

2022’s Most Anticipated Films, according to IMDb

2022’s Most Anticipated New Series according to IMDb

2022’s Most Anticipated Returning Series, according to IMDb

IMDb Announces Most Anticipated Movies, TV Series of 2022