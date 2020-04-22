Imperial College win University Challenge final

University Challenge fans were treated to a clash of the titans when Brandon ‘The Scowler’ Blackwell of Imperial College London triumphed over Ian ‘Grandmaster Wang’ of Corpus Christi Cambridge in last night’s hotly-anticipated final.

Both teams made it to the final without losing a single one of their match-ups – but it was the dazzling team from Imperial who emerged as the series champions, beating Corpus Christi 275-105.

Quiz fans threw their support behind either Blackwell, 26, or Wang, 21, who have distinguished themselves from their peers thanks to their particularly impressive breadth of knowledge – and unusually animated performance styles.

However both somewhat failed to live up to their reputations last night. Blackwell’s knowledge was dwarfed by that of his team captain, Caleb Rich, who hardly seemed to miss a beat in answering questions on everything from classical architecture to mathematicians.

Meanwhile fans felt Wang and his team faded into the background compared to Imperial, with dozens of viewers taking to Twitter to ask: ‘Where’s Wang?’

Viewers also noted that it was yet another all-male final of the quiz show, which has long faced questions over its lack of diversity.

On Imperial College’s team, with an average age of 23, Richard Brooks from Stockton on Teese studies Mechanical Engineering, Caleb Rich from Lewisham is studying Quantum Dynamics, and Conor McMeel from Dublin is studying Computer Science.

With an average age of 21 on the losing team, Alexander Russell from Bristol is undergoing studies in Japanese, while Will Stewart from Peterborough is studying the history of art and Alex Gunasekera from Oxford studying chemistry.

Ahead of the final, Blackwell, a computing student from Queens, New York, had scored 482 of his team’s 1,170 points so far this series.

Meanwhile Wang, an English student from Sale, Greater Manchester, had been responsible for 319 of Corpus Christi’s 1,190. On tonight’s episode he fell notably silent, with his team falling shockingly behind.

Fans were shocked by Wang’s performance, with one asking: ‘Wang’s gone all Ronaldo in 98!’, while others asked ‘What’s happened to Wang?’ and ‘Where’s Wang’.

The teams blazed through questions on topics ranging from Mathematicians to classical architecture and post-colonial theory to pop music.

The gong sounded at 275 to 105, sounding Imperial college into a clear win.

Corpus Christi of Cambridge took the loss in good humour, smiling as Jeremy Paxman acknowledged they made it to the final.

Meanwhile a calm and collected Imperial College hardly broke a sweat as they gave a cool nod to celebrate their win.

Sir Andrew John Wiles, an English mathematician and a Royal Society Research Professor at the University of Oxford, best known for proving Fermat’s Last Theorem, presented the award.

‘I was really impressed with them, they were really brilliant’, he said.

‘There was a lot of mathematics in there and one question intrigued me “who said Maths is a young man’s game?”‘.

He quipped: ‘I’d say University Challenge is a young man’s game!’, presenting team captain Caleb Rich with the coveted prize.’

Brandon combines his studies with being a career quiz show contestant, which he started aged 14, when he won £8,000 ($9, 950) on a teen version of the US quiz show Jeopardy.

The brainbox, who breaks the show’s convention by using only his first name , gained his epithet because of his exaggerated facial expressions.

Four years later, the ‘grimacing’ and ‘brash’ American bagged £34,600 ($43, 033) on the US version of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and 12 months later, he scooped £272,700 ($219, 255) on Million Second Quiz – bringing his grand total to a whopping £315, 300 ($468,652).

English graduate Wang had been given the nickname ‘Grandmaster Wang’ by fans after correctly identifying a song by hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Wang has posted songs on YouTube under the name Ghost In A Sundress and now works for the National Audit Office, is self-effacing, but some viewers have called him a ‘twerp’ for boasting about the thought process behind his answers.

At university, he was regarded as a firebrand ‘post-colonial warrior’ who led protests to ‘decolonise’ the English faculty. He has also spoken of the ‘anguish’ of his British-Chinese identity, saying: ‘To be ChineseBritish is to be alienated at some point in your life, especially in a society that prioritises whiteness.’

Despite his success, Mr Wang has railed against University Challenge, saying it rewards ‘the same forms of old, white male hierarchies’.