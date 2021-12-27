In 1883, who is Claire?

In the year 1883, who is Claire?

1883 is a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone and is the action-packed origin story of the Dutton family.

Claire Dutton, a stern and callous member of the family, is one of the new members introduced in the highly anticipated drama.

Claire Dutton is Margaret’s sister and James’s in-law.

As a widow and the mother of Mary Abel, she appears in the first two episodes of the show.

Clarie is a strict but loving parent to Mary, and she is critical of James and Margaret’s upbringing of her niece Elsa.

Elsa, she insists, is too frivolous and rebellious and needs to be tamed.

Claire opposes her brother’s plans to take the entire family on a quest for prosperity and a better life.

The show’s Claire Dutton is played by Dawn Olivieri, a 40-year-old actress.

She was born on February 8, 1981, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and has a sister, Bettina, who is also an actress.

Olivieri moved to Milan, Italy, in order to pursue a modeling career before beginning her acting career in 2004.

Dawn is best known for her roles in Heroes and House of Lies as Lydia and Monica Talbot, respectively.

Other films in which she has appeared include American Hustle, Den Of Thieves, The Vampire Diaries, and How I Met Your Mother.

The show follows the Dutton family as they travel across the Great Plains in search of a safer and more prosperous place to call home.

James Dutton and his family flee poverty in Texas in search of a brighter future in “America’s promised land.”

On December 19, 2021, Paramount(plus) premiered the first two episodes of 1883.