In 1961, David Bowie developed his distinct style after seeing a random guy on a train to London.

David Bowie’s style was legendary.

His sense of style was almost as important as his musical ability.

His introduction to those things, however, did not go as planned.

Bowie knew he wanted to be like his idols when he first heard rock ‘n’ roll, but he wanted to start as a backup musician.

Bowie’s first encounter with fashion was similarly unexpected.

Bowie got his fashion sense from a random guy he saw on the train to London in the early 1960s, long before he put on Ziggy Stardust’s outrageous costumes.

Because Bowie’s style was so well-known, it had to come from somewhere.

However, this isn’t entirely true.

In an interview with Interview in 1990, Bowie stated that he modeled his style after a man he used to see every day on the train to London in 1961.

“I was really into clothes in 1961,” Bowie said.

“When I was 15, I dropped out of school and began copying a guy named Leslie who used to ride the train up to London with me.

He was, like, the top moderator in his own zone.

He wore white linen jeans with Italian jackets.

That was really cool—it’s the LA look right now.

“However, he was wearing it at the time, and it looked fantastic.”

Chelsea boots, but with fluorescent pink or green socks and eye shadow that matched the socks.

His hair was parted in the middle and he had a slight bouffant style.

He also had a tough-guy appearance, as if he were a real heavyweight.

“But he was wearing eye makeup, and the juxtaposition was jarring.”

“I like that—I feel that, not one way or the other,” I reasoned.

Bowie’s style may have come from an unexpected source, but his sense of beauty did not.

‘I Adore a Sense of Competition,’ David Bowie said of the need for friction in his career.

Bowie’s style was more than just beautiful costumes and outfits.

He also enjoyed wearing makeup, which was an important aspect of glam rock, a genre he helped to establish.

Unlike his fashion sense, however, Bowie’s beauty inspiration came from a familiar source: one of his rock ‘n’ roll contemporaries.

Bowie explained, “Syd Barrett [of Pink Floyd]was the first person in rock I had seen with makeup on.”

“He wore black nail polish, lots of mascara, and black eye shadow,” she said.

