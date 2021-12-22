In 2021, Amelia Hamlin claims to have “completely lost” her “sense of self” Reflection

Model Amelia Hamlin dubbed 2021 the year of “dreams coming true” and the “bleached brow” in an Instagram post, reflecting on how her life has changed over the past year.

As the year draws to a close, Amelia Hamlin raises a glass to 2021.

On December 2nd,

The 20-year-old model used Instagram to share a unique slideshow of images from her “year of the bleached brow andamp; dreams coming true,” which she described as “the year of the bleached brow andamp; dreams coming true.”

Hamlin bleached her eyebrows, posed while wearing a neon yellow ski mask, and blew a kiss in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, among other things, in the photos.

Hamlin described this year as “the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically” in the caption of the photo.

It also came with a geographical shift, as “the year I moved to New York and never left.”

Hamlin concluded the letter by thanking everyone who contributed to the year’s success.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me realize my dreams.. you know who you are!!!” she wrote.

“I adore you!!!”

In addition to walking the runway in New York Fashion Week and making a splash at London Fashion Week, Hamlin spent the majority of the year with her now-ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

After the release of alleged direct messages from Disick criticizing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship while he was dating Hamlin, the couple officially ended their relationship in September after 11 months together.

“For the time being, Amelia is finished with Scott.”

She wishes to be strong and move forward.

“She’d had it,” a source told E! News at the time.

“Her friends have rallied around her and are standing by her side.”

Everyone understands that she is deserving of better.

“She’s well aware of it.”

Let’s hope that in 2022, even more dreams come true!

Amelia Hamlin Says She “Completely Lost” Her “Sense of Self” in 2021 Reflection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray)