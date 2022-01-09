Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio both made a fortune in 2021.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio both made a large sum of money in 2021.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio made a fortune in 2021.

In recent years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms.

It has also catapulted some ordinary people into global celebrity.

Two TikTok creators, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, rose to prominence almost overnight.

Due to their large following on the app, they each made a significant amount of money in 2021.

In the fall of 2019, Charli began to gain traction on TikTok.

Charli revealed in a 2020 interview with Variety that she first used TikTok to do dance trends with her friends (Charli has a dance background), but her videos quickly grew in popularity, catapulting her to stardom.

As a result of Charli’s massive following, Dixie received some attention.

The two sisters collaborate in a variety of ways and frequently appear in videos together.

Charli is now the most popular person on TikTok, with over 130 million followers.

Dixie is the 9th most popular Instagram account, with over 56 million followers.

In an interview with Variety, Charli said, “I consider myself a normal teen who a lot of people watch for some reason.”

It makes no sense to me, but I’m trying to figure it out.”

Charli D’Amelio has stated that she does not want to move out when she reaches the age of eighteen.

You can make a lot of money if you have a lot of followers on social media.

Due to their popularity on TikTok, Charli and Dixie have been able to make a decent living despite their young ages (Charli is 17 and Dixie is 20).

Charli is expected to be the highest-paid TikTok user in 2021, according to Forbes.

She was compensated in the amount of (dollar)17.5 million.

Charli earns money by working for companies such as Invisalign, Morphe, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Hollister.

With (dollar)10 million, Dixie is in second place.

Despite having deals with a few companies, Dixie makes money from her music career as well.

Dixie has also performed in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Chicago, and in 2021, she released the songs “Psycho” and “F**kBoy.”

Charli and Dixie both became reality TV stars in 2021.

They and their parents appeared on Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show, which gave viewers an inside look at how they deal with their sudden celebrity and new life in Los Angeles.

Charli D’Amelio Acknowledges That She Isn’t a Role Model

