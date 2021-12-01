In 2021, how are BTS fans commemorating Jin’s birthday?

In 2021, BTS fans will celebrate Jin’s birthday in a unique way.

Jin is the oldest member of BTS, having reached a significant birthday milestone in 2021.

Here’s how BTS fans are honoring the “Worldwide Handsome” vocalist this December, from a moon-themed project at Permission to Dance On Stage concerts to new streaming goals.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are the voices behind songs like “Permission to Dance,” “Dynamite,” and “Life Goes On.” Jin also co-wrote “Stay” and serves as the group’s lead “visual.”

Jin is one of two BTS members who was born in December.

In the month of December, the idol was born.

4, giving him the sun sign of Saggitarius.

His outgoing and fun-loving personality also makes him a fire sign.

Worldwide Handsome Jin turns 30 years old in 2021, so this year is a special birthday for him.

(This is based on his Korean age, which differs slightly from his international age.)

ARMYs around the world set new streaming goals for songs featuring BTS member Jin in honor of his birthday.

(The artist’s solo song, “Moon,” is aiming for 112 million Spotify plays.)

For ARMYs to use on their social media platforms, there are also themed headers available.

Billboards honoring Jin began to appear in major cities around the world just days before his birthday.

Two billboards in Singapore, for example, were made available for viewing on Nov.

twenty-five.

Members of the BTS ARMY who are attending the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles are celebrating their birthdays as well.

On Jin’s birthday, BTS will perform a concert, which has inspired one birthday project for the Worldwide Handsome singer.

“The ARMYs have planned to place moon-shaped boxes over their Army Bomb and cell phone to give the impression of a lit-up moon inside the stadium,” according to News 18.

Jin, like the majority of BTS members, is the subject of a new charity project organized by ARMYs.

One fan predicted that the Eat Jin Campaign, named after Jin’s love of food, would resurface in 2021.

This year’s charitable organization is in support of an orphanage.

ARMYs donated money and pet food to the Susy Utzinger Organization in 2020 to assist those affected by the typhoons Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses.

In the coming year,

