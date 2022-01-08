In 2021, James Bond: No Time to Die took the top spot at the UK box office, grossing £96.5 million.

As a result of the public’s return to cinemas following a series of lockdowns, box office revenue increased by 85% compared to 2020.

According to box office figures, No Time to Die gave cinemas a new lease on life in 2021, as the Bond film was named the year’s top earner.

According to data from data firm Comscore, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 grossed £96.5 million in the UK and Ireland last year, making it the highest earner.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home came in second with £74.8 million so far and is still in theaters.

Last year was a better year for UK and Irish cinema, with total box office revenue of £596,923,252 up 85% from 2020.

Due to a series of restrictions and lockdowns in 2020, total revenue was £323,275,476 compared to £1.3 billion in 2019.

Cinemas were allowed to reopen in mid-May 2021, and statistics show that the public was pleased to return to the cinema.

“While the challenges presented to the sector by Covid during 2021 were still all too apparent, the extraordinarily positive public response to the return of cinema-going in the second half of the year, and in particular their recognition of the huge efforts made by cinema operators to ensure the continued safety and comfort of audiences and team members alike, augur extremely well for a strong and continued future,” said Phil Clapp, Chief Executive of the UK Cinema Association.

In 2021, 497 new films were released in theaters, compared to 444 in 2020 and 938 in 2019.

Drive-in theaters remained popular, bringing in £1 million in box office revenue in 2021.

Thirty-one drive-in theaters opened in 2020, and eight of these locations remained open in 2021, with six new additions.

Although final figures for 2021 cinema admissions are not yet available, the total is expected to be in the region of 74 million in the UK and close to 6 million in the Republic of Ireland, representing a nearly 70% increase over 2020.

Northern Ireland and Wales had the strongest cinematic recovery in 2021, with box office revenue up 102 percent and 99 percent from 2020, respectively, while England and Scotland had the weakest recovery.

