In 2021 Lookbacks, BJ Thomas, the ‘Raindrops’ singer from Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ was remembered.

In 2021 Lookbacks, BJ Thomas, the singer of the ‘Raindrops’ from Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spider-Man 2,’ was remembered.

Many people and programs reflect on the previous year as Christmas and New Year’s Day approaches.

With everyone’s minds on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, another Spider-Man film came up in conversation.

BJ Thomas’ song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” was featured in Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2.

As the year comes to a close, many people remember Thomas’ legacy, no matter where they first heard his music.

BJ Thomas, the “Raindrops” singer from Spider-Man 2, announced on Facebook in March 2021 that he was battling stage IV cancer.

He died on May 29, 2021, at the age of 78.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was mourned by many.

“Tobey Maguire andamp; Kirsten Dunst Web,” a Sam Raimi Spider-Man page, tweeted about it.

They remembered his song for “cloudy days” on the CBS Sunday Morning segment “Hail and Farewell,” which you can catch around the 18:20 mark.

The song peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

In January 1970, he spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Raimi brought “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” back to everyone’s attention in the twenty-first century by playing it over a Peter Parker montage in Spider-Man 2.

Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2 has already faced a number of challenges.

Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) becomes a threat, and Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) has a new boyfriend.

Peter lost his powers due to the stress he was under as a result of his inability to balance his superhero side with his regular life.

Peter says he’s “no longer Spider-Man” in a vision of Uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson).

BJ Thomas died today. His song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” was featured in SPIDER-MAN 2 and is a fan favorite.

Today in 24 noted, “That’s one of the scenes from Tobey Maguire’s Spidey that we fondly remember.”

“And without a doubt, the great song that accompanies it: “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” by BJ Thomas, that moment would not work as well.”

Peter tries to ignore police sirens and crimes that Spider-Man usually deals with in a montage.

Even when Peter turns a blind eye to a mugging in progress, Spider-Man 2 played “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” in a hilarious chipper tune.

While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reintroduced "Raindrops," the BJ Thomas song

