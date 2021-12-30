In 2021, what did The Simpsons correctly predict?

ACCIDENTALLY, The Simpsons have a knack for foreseeing future events.

Viewers are perplexed as to how the popular television show predicts events before the rest of the world does.

Several scenes from previous seasons of The Simpsons foreshadowed events that occurred in 2021.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight took place on July 11, but The Simpsons featured Branson’s likeness in space in a 2014 episode.

Virgin Atlantic, Branson’s company, responded to the theory on Twitter, saying, “The Simpsons predicted it,” comparing scenes from the show to photos of the billionaire’s actual voyage.

Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun was predicted in an episode of the Fox hit animated series that aired in 1993, as disaster struck Texas.

It doesn’t end there; the television show foresaw the January 6th protests at the US Capitol.

Other world events attributed to The Simpsons by sleuths and pop culture fans include Donald Trump’s presidency, the Coronavirus pandemic, the 911 attacks, and the Omicron variant.

In terms of seasons and episodes, The Simpsons is the longest-running American scripted prime-time television series.

The Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, is the focus of the series, which is a satirical depiction of American life.

The show has been on television for three decades and has aired for a total of 33 seasons.

They’ve been predicting the future since the first episode aired on December 17, 1989.

Among pop culture sleuths, The Simpsons’ potential future-telling abilities are well-known.

“If you write 700 episodes and don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad,” Simpsons writer Al Jean told NME in response to the claims.

“Throw enough darts and you’ll hit some bullseyes,” Jean concluded.

Matt Groening, the show’s creator, also spoke about the series’ legacy.

“The show has become such a part of the pop culture landscape that it has been discovered by whole different generations,” Groening told USA Today.

“With the way things are streamed these days, you can access the entire history of the show at any time and see how it has changed over the years,” he continued.

“I have some advice for people who grew up watching The Simpsons but now believe it isn’t for them.”

Check it out a second time: the satire and animation quality are incredible.”

Groening concluded, “I’m really proud of the group’s efforts.”