In 2021, when will the Kardashian Christmas card be unveiled?

When does the Kardashian Christmas card come out in 2021?

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS EACH YEAR BY ANNOUNCING A FAMILY PORTRAIT ON THEIR ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CARD.

The famous family did not participate in the tradition in 2020, leaving fans wondering whether or not they will receive a Christmas card this year.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement on whether or not a Kardashian Christmas card will be released this year, fans will most likely learn more closer to the holiday.

The card has been released exclusively on Christmas Eve for the past several years, with each family member sharing the image on their Instagram accounts.

Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram stories in 2020 that there would be no new card that year, writing:

“Since we didn’t send out a Christmas card this year, I figured I’d go back in time and…

I wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Since the early 1980s, the Kardashian family has been sending out Christmas cards, with each year’s photoshoot becoming more elaborate.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family hasn’t been featured in its entirety in recent years, the family has still managed to impress fans with their Christmas cards.

In 2019, Kim and Kanye West shared a Christmas card with their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The West family sat on a stairwell in matching gray sweatsuits.

Most of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren were featured in the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card, as were her four daughters who are also mothers: Khloe Kardashian, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Denim ensembles were seen on the famous sisters and their mother in 2017.

Fans speculated whether or not Kris’ mother, MJ Kylie, was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, at the time.

David LaChapelle shot the 2013 card, which features the family dressed in gowns in a neon, casino-style room.

In 2008, one of the first cards circulated after the family became famous.

In the photo, the sisters and Kris are all dressed in red dresses, while Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner are dressed in tuxedos.

The Kardashians are also known for their extravagant Christmas Eve parties during the holiday season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Khloe took to Twitter on December 6, 2020, to announce that the family would not be hosting the annual party.

“Because the Covid cases are out of control in California, we’ve decided not to do a Christmas Eve party this year,” she wrote.

“We won’t be having a Christmas Eve party for the first time since…

