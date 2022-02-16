In 2022, a new ‘Beavis and Butthead’ film reveals how they’re still teens.

In 2022, a new ‘Beavis and Butthead’ film reveals how they’re still teenagers.

Since their MTV revival series in 2011, Beavis and Butthead have been absent from pop culture for over a decade.

Mike Judge, the show’s creator, announced plans for a new series in 2020, as well as a new film to go along with it.

The title of the new Beavis and Butthead film has been revealed, and it explains how Beavis and Butthead could still be teenagers in 2022, according to Paramount(plus).

Chris McCarthy, president of Paramount(plus), unscripted entertainment, and adult animation, made the announcements at a ViacomCBS Investors Event on Feb.

The new Beavis and Butthead film has been announced in a press release from Paramount(plus).

Beavis and Butt-Head were the quintessential ’90s slacker teenagers from 1993 to 1997.

They stayed the same age for five seasons, which wasn’t surprising considering The Simpsons have been the same age for over 30 years.

Even though Beavis and Butt-Head existed in 2011, with MTV’s Teen Mom series and all, the 2011 MTV series kept them at the same age.

Beavis and Butt-Head as middle-aged men, according to Judge’s sketch.

This sparked speculation that his new show would feature an older Beavis and Butt-Head.

According to the Beavis and Butthead movie announcement from Paramount(plus), they’ll still be teenagers, with an explanation.

This year, on Paramount(plus), Beavis and Butthead will return with a brand new film and more.

There is no exact date yet, but it will be soon.

At the height of the show’s popularity, in 1996, Paramount released Beavis and Butthead Do America.

In the film Beavis and Butthead, the teenagers travel across the country in search of a score, and in the process, they cause a terrorist crisis.

Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe is the title of the new Beavis and Butthead film.

What else are you going to do once you’ve done America? The plot also includes a science fiction gimmick that transports the teenagers to the year 2022.

The following is a synopsis from Paramount(plus) for the new Beavis and Butthead film:

In 1998, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made.

Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip aboard the Space Shuttle, which ends in disaster.

They reappear in our time after passing through a black hole, searching for love, misusing iPhones, and being pursued…

